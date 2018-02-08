Sebring police officer says suspect tried to grab his gun

A Sebring man is in jail after a Police Officer said he tried to take his gun.

Sebring Police say one of their officers was watching Donald G. Hill, 61, who had been taken to Alliance Community Hospital after Hill was involved in an OVI accident.

When Hill was taken out of his handcuffs and in a hospital bed, a Sebring officer said Hill became agitated and tried to grab the officers gun, twice.

Hill was yelling obscenities and said he was going to **** up the officer, according to the police report.

After failing to grab the gun, Hill was handcuffed and placed under arrest for aggravated menacing and aggravated robbery.

Hill was transported to Stark County Jail where he's being held on $50,000 bond.

Hill is expected to appear in court on February 14 to answer the charges.