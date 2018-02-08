Killer of Austintown teen sentenced to to 62 years

It's been three and a half years since the body of a murdered teenage girl from Austintown was found in a landfill in Mercer county Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, the young man convicted of her killing learned that he will be in prison for the next 62 years.

22 year old Riki Williams was facing trial and a possible death sentence when he accepted a plea agreement and plead guilty to aggravated murder in the June 2014 stabbing death of 16 year old Gina Burger. Prosecutors say Williams tortured Burger and another young woman at the Compass West apartments before he placed a pillow case over Burger's head and stabbed her in the chest.

The witness statement from the other girl was read in court by Assistant County Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa.

"She (Burger) grabbed her chest and fell on the floor. He told me to sit down and made me watch her die," the statement said in part.



Williams put Burger's body in a dumpster, and two days later it was found in a Grove City landfill.

Burger's adopted mother asked the judge to never let Williams be free. "Please take all that I've said into consideration and please don't ever let him out of jail again," Michele Bennett said.



Despite his guilty plea, Williams still said he's innocent, and the plea agreement was for his family.

"I didn't do this and I'm sticking with it. I'm doing this for my family, they don't want to see me on death row," Williams told the judge.

Williams later told the judge that he wanted to go to prison to get help, saying that prison may be the best place for him right now.

Judge John Durkin sentenced Williams to life without parole until after 30 years, then added 32 more years for aggravated burglary and kidnapping.



The combined sentence means Williams won't be eligible for parole until he is 84 years old.

