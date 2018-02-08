Veteran Youngstown firefighter chosen as new Chief

The Youngstown Fire Department will have a new man in charge- but he's already familiar with the department.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown announced that he is appointing fire department veteran Captain Barry Finley as Fire Chief.

According to Mayor Brown, more than 90 applications were submitted for the position as fire chief. Of those, more than 30 were invited to interview for the spot.

Mayor Brown said that Finley has been with the Youngstown Fire Department for 24 years, since 1993.

The announcement says that Finley is also a U.S. Army veteran with certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic and as a registered nurse in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Mayor Brown says details are still being finalized for several positions, including the police chief, and a nationwide search for a new Finance Director.

