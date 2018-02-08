New Castle teen charged after police find starved & abandoned puppy

A 19-year-old New Castle woman is facing charges after police say they found a puppy abandoned in an apartment.

New Castle Police said in a post on their Facebook page Thursday that charges have been filed against Karrington Dukes.

Officers investigating a burglary report at Westview Terrace Friday found the dog locked in the upstairs bedroom of a vacant apartment.

According to police, officers believe the dog was locked in the room with no food for an extended period of time due to its condition of the animal.

Police say the dog was severely malnourished and could not walk or even sit up.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Dukes had previously lived in the apartment and neighbors stated that she had talked about getting a new puppy.

Officers reportedly discovered a Facebook post on January 10, 2018, in which Dukes allegedly asked: “who wanted a puppy”.

Police say they were able to obtain a picture of the dog which Dukes was allegedly attempting to get rid of. Authorities say that it appears to be the same dog as the one discovered in the vacant apartment.

Officers took the dog to the police department where they gave it some water and a small amount of food.

After several hours police say the dog attempted to walk and sit up.

Police say the dog has been turned over to the Lawrence County Humane Society and the dog will be taken for veterinary care.

A warrant has been issued for Duke's arrest, who faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animal, neglect of animal, and abandonment of animals.

Under the recently passed Libre's Law, if convicted, a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals carries a penalty of up to 7 years in jail and/or a $15,000 fine.

