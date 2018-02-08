Mercer County joins "Stepping Up" initiative

Mercer County is stepping up its efforts to help inmates with mental health issues.

The county commissioners issued a proclamation Thursday afternoon, supporting the "Stepping Up" initiative aimed at giving inmates the help they need to avoid returning to jail after they're released.

"Whether it's ongoing counseling, medication, housing, vocational opportunities, all those types of things to keep them on a positive route," said commissioner Scott Boyd.

The county started this work more than a year ago, but by joining the national program Boyd says it could help the county receive funding for some of its programs.

Twelve former inmates have gone through the voluntary program so far, with only one violating parole in an unrelated incident.

You can learn more about the "Stepping Up" program at stepuptogether.org.