Former Warren SCOPE building to become waterfront winery

Development plans in downtown Warren are taking a step forward. The former SCOPE building will become a waterfront winery and restaurant scheduled to open this fall.

It's another Mark Marvin project. He's the same developer that announced renovation plans for the Robins Theater earlier this week.

Warren mayor Doug Franklin says this building plays a key role in the city's future.

"Taking a look at downtown lately, there's not a lot of empty space on the square, which is by design and which is a good problem. So we have all this beautiful land with this river that runs through this peninsula... so it's ripe for development and investment," said Franklin.

This is the first deal from the city's partnership with the Western Reserve Port Authority, aimed at transferring city-owned buildings to the Port Authority to allow for economic development.

"This isn't just a paper partnership. It's actually a working partnership," said Franklin. "This is just the beginning of some of the initiatives we have in the works. We're very excited. We say 'stay tuned.' The best is yet to come."

Marvin brought an empty picture frame to today's announcement, trying to "frame" the view of the waterfront. He says the roughly 10,000 square foot facility has enormous potential, highlighted by the riverfront views just across the water from the amphitheater.

Marvin says some of the trees lining the property at the water's edge will have to come down, and while the project is already around six months behind, he is expecting the restaurant/winery to open in the fall.

The name of the restaurant is still under wraps.