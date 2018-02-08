Armed & dangerous teen robbery suspect turns himself in

The U.S. Marshals say an armed and dangerous suspect has turned himself in after allegedly robbing two victims in Struthers and Campbell.

19-year-old Luis Mateo IV led officials on a search for nearly two weeks after being deemed "armed and dangerous" by police.

U.S. Marshals from Youngstown tell 21 News Mateo was armed with a gun and made it clear to the victims in Struthers and Campbell he had no problem using it.

Even while police were searching for him, Mateo was found posing with a handful of cash on a social media site. Sources tell U.S. Marshals that Mateo bragged that he scored the bills during one of those robberies.

Detective-Sergeant Glen Riddle, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, previously told 21 News "Mateo is familiar with the victims of the crime and he would contact them and make arrangements to meet and then he would rob them."

There were two warrants for Mateo's arrest on Aggravated Robbery crimes that literally occurred within a half hour of each other on the evening of January 20th.

The first one is being investigated by Struthers Police. It happened when a 19-year-old female says Mateo owed her $120 dollars for shorting her on marijuana.

The victim says he forced her into his car, pulled out a handgun and had it sitting on his lap.

Mateo allegedly told the victim to empty her pockets or he would rape her.

According to the victim he stole about $350 in gift cards and $140 in cash from her.

That same night on Whipple Avenue in Campbell, a 17-year-old male says he was attempting to purchase Nike Jordan Levi 5's shoes from Mateo. That's when he says Mateo pulled out a revolver and took his $140 dollars in cash. The deal was allegedly set up on Facebook.

The day after the robbery Mateo allegedly threatened the victim again, calling him and telling him if he called the police he would kill him.

According to the police report, the 17-year-old call Campbell Police to report the threat and the original crime and was told a detective would be following up on the crime.