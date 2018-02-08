Development around Austintown racino slow to materialize

Business is booming for the racino in Austintown. December's numbers were the highest since it opened back in 2014, yet the lots around the facility still sit empty.

It's been more than a year since real estate investor Sam Boak bought the plaza right across the street from the entrance to Hollywood Gaming and it still sits vacant.

"I most definitely thought there would be more businesses coming out here," said Boak.

He is not alone in that line of thinking, but more than three years after the racino first opened, most of the lots along that stretch of route 46 look just like they did before it even broke ground.

"There's several properties over there that are 20 acres, 40 acres, 60+ acres," said Austintown trustee Jim Davis.

So why are they all still empty?

George Berick owns Century 21 Lakeside Realty based in Austintown. He says that area is still prime real estate and it's not really a pricing issue, but he brings up an interesting point for an area that in many ways is still feeling the effects of the steel mills closing.

"We are in an area that has been hurt. People have some anxiety. Especially, there's an entire generation of people that lost some money," said Berick. "It is almost an area where, I'm not going to do it unless I see somebody else do it. I'm going to let them try it and if they're doing well, we're gonna do it too."

Berick says realistically it's a five-to-ten year timetable for developing an area like this after a centerpiece facility opens.

That being said, we're already past year three.

There have been plenty of nibbles. Boak says he's had interest from places like bars and exercise facilities but if his property's the first to make a move he says he wants it to be the right move.

"I want something better. I want to represent the Mahoning Valley," said Boak. "And if we could turn around and the people staying in the hotels here could find a nice sit-down restaurant and find a nice upper end steak or good fish and stuff like that."

The question appears to be whether that is a good fit, or if more of a mid-range restaurant might be a better option for that stretch along route 46.

"We're a blue collar area. The average age in that casino may be 60+ that go and plop their quarters in," said Berick.

So for now the waiting game continues; waiting for somebody to come in and make that first move.

"Some day it'll happen. Whether it happens this year or in a year from now, we don't know," said Boak.

And until that day comes, we'll keep driving past all those signs and talking about the untapped potential.