Officials: missing Cuyahoga Falls man found

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department says a man missing out of Cuyahoga Falls has been found.

Officials originally believed that 80-year-old John Zuckett could have been in the tri-county area after left his home around 5:35 Thursday evening and did not return.

Officials say Zuckett has dementia.

