Manhunt underway after Austintown home invasion

Police, deputies and state troopers are on a manhunt in an Austintown neighborhood for a suspect wanted for a reported home invasion.

A caller to 9-1-1 told dispatchers that three men armed with assault rifles broke into a home on North Beverly Avenue near Mahoning Avenue shortly before 4:30 am Friday.

He told police that the suspects held guns to the heads of three people in the house, but he managed to escape.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department also were called to help Austintown Police search the area.

Three suspects have been arrested. However, investigators now believe that one or two others may have been involved.

Authorities were searching an area north of Mahoning Avenue and east of Raccoon Road for the remaining suspect or suspects.

There has been no report that anyone in the home was injured.

