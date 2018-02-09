Three suspects questioned after Austintown home invasion

Police say three suspects are in custody and more may still be on the run after a reported am early morning home invasion in Austintown.More >>
If you are one of the people who donated to WFMJ's Project Feed Our Valley last year, you can take some of the credit for helping the Second Harvest Food Bank distribute a record amount of food in 2017.More >>
A Warren man has been cleared of allegations that he raped a seven-year-old girl.More >>
Some people driving through downtown Youngstown may face a detour today.More >>
State Troopers say they found $100,000 worth of methamphetamine in a car they pulled over for speeding just west of Columbus.More >>
Police say a man in Ohio stole a car with a five-year-old boy inside and took off, later dropping the child off unharmed.More >>
A prestigious flute camp in North Carolina is standing behind an instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati sexual harassment investigation.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
