Three suspects questioned after Austintown home invasion

Police say three suspects are in custody and more may still be on the run after a reported am early morning home invasion in Austintown.

Police, deputies and state troopers spent early Friday in Austintown neighborhood for suspects after a caller to 9-1-1 told dispatchers that several men armed with assault rifles broke into a home on North Beverly Avenue near Mahoning Avenue shortly before 4:30 am.

He told police that the suspects held guns to the heads of three people in the house, but he managed to escape.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department and a K-9 tracking dog also were called to help Austintown Police search the area.

Three suspects men have been arrested, two on North Yorkshire Avenue and one on North Beverly. However, investigators believe that one or two others may have been involved.

During a search of the area north of Mahoning Avenue and east of Raccoon Road, officers found a tactical vest, also known as a bullet-proof vest.

Police believe a Mercedez Benz and a caged dune buggy or ATV were used by the suspects in the crime.

There have been no reports of injuries.

