Portion of Youngstown's Commerce Street closed today - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Portion of Youngstown's Commerce Street closed today

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Some people driving through downtown Youngstown may face a detour today.

Commerce Street between Hazel Street and Wick Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic today for a water line repair.

The stretch of road will be shut down from 8 am until 4 pm.

Eastbound drivers are to use Hazel Street to Wood Street to Wick Avenue.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms