Warren man cleared of rape charges

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man has been cleared of allegations that he raped a seven-year-old girl.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury reported on Thursday that there was no evidence to hand up an indictment against 43-year-old Martise Fortson

The grand jury heard from two witnesses before making the decision.

Warren police detectives arrested Fortson in December after being contacted by Trumbull County Children Services in early November.

