Second Harvest distributes record amount of food

If you are one of the people who donated to WFMJ's Project Feed Our Valley last year, you can take some of the credit for helping the Second Harvest Food Bank distribute a record amount of food in 2017.

Food bank officials reported on Thursday that they distributed a record 10.6 million pounds of food last year to those in need in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties.

"We thank the many financial and food donors, individuals, volunteers, foundations, corporations, schools and organizations that were instrumental in helping us distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food each day from our warehouse," said Mike Iberis, executive director.

In addition to providing food through 148 member agencies, mobile pantries and backpack programs, the food bank now has11 school pantries operating in 10 school districts allowing children to take food home each day and several school districts delivering food to students in need.

The food bank also supports a senior program providing food to the poorest of the poor elderly.

"While we are pleased to achieve a milestone in distribution, we are saddened that so many families, seniors, and children have to rely on pantries and soup kitchens for the food they need," said Iberis. "But we will continue to work to find the resources to fill the need as long as it exists."

For the past 11 years, WFMJ has spearheaded Project: Feed Our Valley to help raise money and gather food for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The 2017 campaign was able to raise more than $73,000 with the help of generous donations from community members, organizations, and philanthropists.

Through the last 11 years, the campaign has raised $745,720 and collected 695,810 pounds of food.

For additional information, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.