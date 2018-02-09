Benjamin Breaks Assists Record, Leads Penguins to Big Win at IUPUI

A person with direct knowledge of the trades says the Cleveland Cavaliers have overhauled their roster with three deals, including one that sends Dwyane Wade back to Miami.More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting and reached another milestone to lead No. 13 Ohio State to a 90-68 win over Rutgers on Thursday night.More >>
Indiya Benjamin became Youngstown State's all-time assists leader and scored 15 second-half points to lead the Penguins to a big 70-67 win at IUPUI on Thursday at The Jungle.More >>
High school basketball scores from Thursday, February 8, 2018.More >>
Dikembe Dixson finished with 22 points, Marcus Ottey scored 19 and the pair combined to make 16 of 17 free throws to lead Illinois-Chicago to a 100-75 victory over Youngstown State on Thursday night for its seventh...More >>
LeBron James hit a jumper over Jimmy Butler at the buzzer in overtime, giving the Cleveland Cavaliers a 140-138 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Wednesday, February 7, 2018.More >>
More than 50 area high school athletes will sign National Letters of Intent for various sports Wednesday,More >>
Jonathon Simmons scored 22 of his career-high 34 points in the third quarter and the Orlando Magic overcame a 21-point deficit Tuesday night to beat the reeling Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-98.More >>
