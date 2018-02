Friday will be quiet once the snow tapers off late morning.

Light rain and some mixed precipitation will move in early Saturday Morning and remain scattered all day. Freezing drizzle is possible late Saturday and early Sunday.

Freezing rain will continue Sunday Morning before transitioning to light snow Sunday Evening.

A quiet work week is headed our way with showers possible Thursday. Highs will break out of the 30s and even get near 50 by the end of the week.