Former Youngstown caregiver sentenced for patient neglect

A man whose job it was to care for people, including in some cases those who suffer from mental illnesses, has been sentenced to prison for patient neglect.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on Thursday ordered 61-year-old Davanzo Tate Sr. to spend six months in the State Penitentiary.

Tate, who pleaded guilty to the neglect charge in December, was originally indicted on a charge of assault and aggravated menacing after authorities say he beat and threatened to kill a man last April.

Youngstown Police Detectives learned of the crime in July after a videotape was sent to the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Police said Tate could be heard on the tape saying to a patient with mental disabilities, "I will beat your (expletive) to death, you hear me? You hear me?"

21 News obtained video of Tate allegedly slamming what appears to be a chair over the body of a mentally disabled man. The man appeared to cower in a corner.

RELATED COVERAGE:

According to Youngstown court records, Tate Sr. worked for Synergy Enrichment on Market Street in Boardman, whose workers provide basic care for individuals with disabilities.

The victim, in this case, was a patient with the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

In another video you can see the victim being kicked by the person described as Tate Sr. and Tate yelling, "Now what are you gonna do, huh? Now what you gonna do, huh?"