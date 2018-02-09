Police: Suspect arrested for murder of Warren woman

A Columbus Police SWAT team has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Warren woman.

However, police are not releasing the name of the man arrested in the Linden neighborhood saying revealing his identity now could compromise their investigation into the death of 24-year-old Rachael Anderson.

The body of Anderson was found in her Allegheny Avenue apartment after she was reported missing by co-workers concerned because she did not arrive at work Monday morning at the Shaw Davis Funeral Home.

Although the coroner is still waiting for the final toxicology and autopsy reports, police have told 21 News that the preliminary investigation indicates that Anderson's death was due to asphyxiation.

Anderson was a graduate of Warren City Schools. Youngstown State University also said Anderson attended the university for a while and was placed on the Dean's List in 2015.