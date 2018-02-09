Police name three suspects in Austintown home invasion

Police have charged three suspects in connection with an early morning home invasion in Austintown.

Michael Doepker, 24, is charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping, carrying a concealed weapon and tampering with evidence.

Twenty-one-year-old Noah Matheny faces charges of aggravated burglary, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Mark Hernandez, 21, is charged with complicity to commit to commit burglary, kidnapping and robbery.

Police are still looking for a fourth suspect who allegedly took part in the break-in at a home on North Beverly Avenue at around 4:30 am Friday.

Residents say the intruders identified themselves as agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

One man who managed to escape the home told a dispatcher that men armed with assault rifles held guns to the heads of people in the house.

Police say the intruders tied the victims up. No one was injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department and a K-9 tracking dog helped find two of the suspects on North Yorkshire Avenue and one on North Beverly.

During a search of the area north of Mahoning Avenue and east of Raccoon Road, officers found a tactical vest, also known as a bullet-proof vest, that police believe was worn by one of the suspects.

Police believe a Mercedez Benz and a caged dune buggy or ATV were used by the suspects in the crime.