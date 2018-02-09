Neighborhood grants to help 27 community organizations - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Neighborhood grants to help 27 community organizations

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A community foundation centered in Warren is announcing grant awards to more than two dozen resident-led organizations. 

The Raymond John Wean Foundation announced on Thursday that it is awarding more than $100,000 to 27 grassroots efforts to clean up and transform Valley neighborhoods. 

The funds were awarded as part of Neighborhood SUCCESS, a program that seeks to develop resident participation and leadership, promote communication and collaboration among residents and build on existing resources in their communities. 

Neighborhood SUCCESS provides grants of $500 to $5,000 for community revitalization, economic opportunity, educational opportunity and public service leadership. 

Among the 2018 grantees are the Junior Organizers, a group of Warren G. Harding students, working to create meaningful opportunities to support other youth in Warren through mentoring and enrichment.

In Youngstown, West Princeton Block Club is working to transform a vacant lot into a Peace Corner for neighbors to gather, recreate and meditate. 

Since 2008 Neighborhood SUCCESS has awarded $1.6 million to more than 485 projects in the Mahoning Valley. 

The full list of grant recipients can be seen here:

  • A Bridge from Coal to Diamond Girls    
  • ABC Diamond Girls
  • Boulevard Park Block Watch   
  • Beautiful Boulevard Park Neighborhood
  • Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association    
  • Lynn Park Playground Improvements
  • Citizens Uniting Citizens, Inc.    
  • Family Ties
  • Crandall Park South Neighborhood Association    
  • Neighborhood Safety and Tree Planting
  • Dave Grohl Alley Committee    
  • Dave Grohl Alley - ReFRESH
  • Downtown Youngstown Partnership    
  • Downtown Youngstown Street Tree Replacement
  • Earth Angel Farm    
  • Earth Angel Farm Earth Tub and Recycle Room 
  • Friends of the Mahoning River    
  • 7th Annual RiverFest
  • Historic Perkins Homestead Neighborhood Assoc.    
  • Perkins Rose Garden Revitalization Project
  • Junior Organizers    
  • Operation Outlet
  • Know Your Neighbor Block Watch    
  • VOICES
  • Martin Luther Lutheran Church    
  • Hope For Newport Community Garden
  • Mount Hope Veterans Memorial Park, Inc.    
  • Mount Hope Cemetery – Maintenance and Beautification
  • Northeast Homeowners and Concerned Citizens Association    
  • Verona Avenue Neighborhood - Improvement and Beautification 
  • Quilts from the Heart    
  • Quilts from the Heart
  • Rocky Ridge Neighborhood Association    
  • Mahoning Ave. Corridor Connections
  • St. Patrick's Church of Youngstown    
  • South Side Orchard
  • Stop One Place Help is Available, Inc.    
  • General Assistance to Families
  • T.N.R. of Warren, Inc.    
  • A Purrfect Solution for Neighborhoods and Community Cats
  • The Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past    
  • Sojourn to the Past
  • The Upton Association    
  • 4th Grade Ohio History Tour
  • Trumbull County Historical Society    
  • Look Here: Warren's Past in the Present
  • Upper North Heights Neighborhood Association    
  • UNA Beautification Project
  • Urban Farm Cooperative    
  • Urban Farm Cooperative Beginning Farmer Initiative - Annual/Perennial Project
  • West Princeton Avenue Block Watch Club    
  • Peace Corner
  • YSUscape  Community Painting Day
     
