Neighborhood grants to help 27 community organizations

A community foundation centered in Warren is announcing grant awards to more than two dozen resident-led organizations.

The Raymond John Wean Foundation announced on Thursday that it is awarding more than $100,000 to 27 grassroots efforts to clean up and transform Valley neighborhoods.

The funds were awarded as part of Neighborhood SUCCESS, a program that seeks to develop resident participation and leadership, promote communication and collaboration among residents and build on existing resources in their communities.

Neighborhood SUCCESS provides grants of $500 to $5,000 for community revitalization, economic opportunity, educational opportunity and public service leadership.

Among the 2018 grantees are the Junior Organizers, a group of Warren G. Harding students, working to create meaningful opportunities to support other youth in Warren through mentoring and enrichment.

In Youngstown, West Princeton Block Club is working to transform a vacant lot into a Peace Corner for neighbors to gather, recreate and meditate.

Since 2008 Neighborhood SUCCESS has awarded $1.6 million to more than 485 projects in the Mahoning Valley.

The full list of grant recipients can be seen here: