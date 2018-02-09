Budget bill includes funds to fight drug addiction epidemic

President Trump this morning signed a $400 billion bi-partisan budget deal that ended a brief government shutdown.

The budget deal includes $6 Billion to fight the opioid epidemic.

Congressman Tim Ryan hopes that six billion will go to the places in America most hurt by the opioid epidemic.

Though right now there's no way of knowing just how much of that will funnel down to the Mahoning or Shenango Valleys, he's certain it will make some positive impact.

"It will go into traditional programs, community based support programs for opiates. There's a preventative aspect of it, a treatment aspect of it and a law enforcement aspect of it too," said Ryan.

Ryan says the specific details of that funding have yet to be worked out.

The Executive Director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, April Caraway, says she is cautiously optimistic about how much of that funding would come here and what it would be used for.

"I think the funding needs to go to education and awareness. We need more treatment centers and longer stays in treatment. Research says if they stay in treatment longer they will be in recovery longer. We need people who are in recovery to receive job training."

While the 6 billion is a considerable increase in federal funding to battle the drug addiction problem in America it may be just a drop in the bucket. According to the New York Times, Ohio alone spent nearly $1 billion on addressing the opioid epidemic last year.