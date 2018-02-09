Damp Weekend With Threat For Period Of Ice

The weekend will begin with plenty of clouds but relatively mild temperatures. A little rain or drizzle can fall at times on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing in most areas Saturday night. With the threat for light rain or drizzle continuing, a glaze of ice will be a possibility into Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon looks overcast with temperatures sneaking into the mid 30s. Precipitation will return by evening; rain, mixed precipitation and snow are all possible. We expect little or no snow accumulation. Sunday night will be quite a bit colder.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Monday but midweek looks fairly cloudy.