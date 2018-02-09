Lisbon schools proposal to stock Narcan kits

The Lisbon Board of Education had a first reading of a policy that would place two Naracn kits in each school

There wasn't a specific problem in the city that prompted the board to create this policy. Instead, Superintendent Joseph Siefke say this is a response to the national epidemic.

"It's all recognizing society...the problems in society at a local level, state level, and national level," says Siefke, "and trying to address some of those things the best we can".

The county health department has already trained four school staff members on how to use the kits.

Though the staff members are trained to respond to student overdoses as well, their main concern is for after school events open to the public.

"We believe as a board that being proactive and taking on the situation head on and having stuff available would be better than being reactive should something happen on our premises," says Siefke.

Though the school has never seen an instance of this yet, as County Health Commissioner, Wesley Vins, explains that in overdoses minutes can mean the difference between life an death.

"When it comes to emergency response in any case, time is essential," says Vins, "The more people we have trained to administer Narcan in our community, the more likelihood that we are going to come out with a positive outcome of either an intentional or unintentional overdose or an exposure".

The policy will go to a final vote from the Board of Education on march 14th. If it passes the kits will be distributed to the schools immediately.