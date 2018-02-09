Valley communities support Lakeview basketball player with cancer

When a Lakeview High School girls basketball player was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma in December, the Cortland community banded together. They wanted to let Alexis Rygalski know that no one fights alone.

It was the day after Christmas when Alexis was at basketball practice and had a weird chest pain, her left arm went numb and a lump in her neck showed up.

"Coach said go see a doctor," said Alexis.

After that doctors appointment and a trip to University Hospitals, Alexis was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkins Lymphoma.

"There was a lot of crying in the beginning, just a lot of confusion, but it brought the family really close," said Alexis.

But as word spread throughout the school and community, the hashtag, #AlexisStrong was born.

"As soon as we found out the results, I wanted to do something right away," said Elisa Gomez.

Gomez, another Lakeview senior, organized buying and selling shirts and bracelets.

"I wanted to do it so she could see all the purple on peoples wrists and how everybody around her is supporting her," said Gomez.

It wasn't long after that when other communities pitched in.

At the Poland-Lakeview game a few weeks ago, the schools united for one cause and the Ryglaski family was presented with nearly $3500 for medical expenses.

"It blows my mind honestly, I was not expecting this. I'm extremely thankful, my parents and I are blown away," said Alexis.

"It's just kind of incredible and she's got some extraordinary friends," said Mike Rygalski, Alexis' dad.

Despite chemotherapy treatments every other week, Alexis is still playing basketball.

"It's an inspiration to all of us just to see her persevere and keep pushing through," said Lakeview girls basketball coach Jason Senedak. "It's great for us to see somebody fighting so hard but at the same time still wanting to be part of the team and the program. She's a four year athlete for us and that's amazing, she's also a cross country runner for me. Her hard work and dedication, they're not taking any time off and that's pretty amazing to see."

While Alexis can shoot, dribble and defend, she says beating cancer requires another takeaway from basketball, mental toughness.

"I wake up in the morning and I just try to say mental toughness and today I have to be mentally strong. Especially going back and forth to doctors appointments and having to miss school and stuff like that, it's just important for me to stay mentally strong because I feel once I start losing that part of it, it's a whole losing battle at that point," said Alexis.

If she does start to fall, the Lakeview community and others around it have shown they will be there with four strong words backing it up - no one fights alone.