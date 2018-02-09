Night to Shine prom event in Austintown celebrates those with special needs

150 kids ages 14 and older came together for a Night to Shine at Highway Tabernacle Church in Austintown.

A Night to Shine is a prom celebration for people with special needs focusing on the purpose and value of their lives.

This event was made possible by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

From hair, make up, and nails to walking down the red carpet and dancing, many prom goers said it's a night they have been looking forward to for a long time.

Organizers told 21 News they are thankful for the the many volunteers and organizations that helped make the evening possible.

"It is absolutely special, it is something we honestly had two post up about this event and we were full. People just want to be a part of it," stated Tracie Croll.

This incredible night happened around the world on Friday. 540 churches in 15 countries participated.