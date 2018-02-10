We've got it all this weekend but a quieter pattern is on the way

Saturday: light rain or drizzle will be widespread throughout the day. Some mixed precipitations is possible early in the day and especially later in the evening heading into Sunday Morning.

Sunday will start off with freezing rain or freezing drizzle making for slick travel in the morning. Mixed precipitation will turn to light snow by the time the day is through.

Monday gets the work week started on a sunny but colder not, highs will only reach the lower 30s.

The rest of the week looks quiet with showers returning Thursday but highs that day getting close to 50.