Moses, Teague lead Ball State over Kent State 87-68

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Trey Moses scored 22 points, Tahjai Teague had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Ball State cruised to an 87-68 victory over Kent State on Friday night.

Ball State (16-9, 7-5 Mid-American Conference) has won four of its last five games. Kent State (12-13, 6-6) has lost three straight.

Moses was 9 of 10 from the field and Teague was 8-of-12 shooting. Sean Sellers added 15 points and Tayler Persons had 13, and the duo combined for six of the Cardinals' eight 3-pointers.

Danny Pippen scored 17 points and Jaylin Walker had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Kent State.

Ball State shot 34 of 60 from the field (56.7 percent), outrebounded the Golden Flashes 39-26 and had seven more assists.

Teague scored six points and Sellers made two 3-pointers during a 12-0 surge that spanned the halves to stretch the Cardinals' lead to 48-30. Kent State cut the deficit to nine points with 14 minutes left but didn't get closer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.