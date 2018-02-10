Authorities seek help in probe of suspected hate crime

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities want the public's help finding the person who spray painted words including "Go Home," ''Trump America" and (Muslim) "terrorist" on a vehicle belonging to someone of Middle Eastern descent in Ohio.

FBI officials and Cincinnati police say Friday the suspected hate crime occurred May 4, 2017, in Cincinnati's Sayler Park neighborhood.

Authorities say the SUV's windows were broken, its tires were slashed and swastikas were scratched into the paint. The FBI special agent in charge says authorities believe it was targeted because of its owner's Middle Eastern descent.

A suspect in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was captured on surveillance video.

The FBI asks anyone with information to call the FBI in Cincinnati or contact tips.fbi.gov.

A $3,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.

