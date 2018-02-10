After whirlwind day, LeBron excited by Cavs' additions

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James says he's excited about the new players added by the Cavaliers following a whirlwind of trades before the NBA's deadline.

The Cavs unloaded six players, including Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade, in three separate deals Thursday. General manager Koby Altman wanted to revitalize an aging team he felt was "marching a slow death" and not fulfilling its potential as a title contender.

Cleveland's additions are George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and Rodney Hood. At the team's morning shootaround in Atlanta on Friday, James says it's his job to integrate them as fast as possible.

Thomas struggled with Cleveland while recovering from a serious hip injury. James says he wishes the point guard's time with the Cavs "could have been better." James also hopes Thomas "can get that bounce back" with the Los Angeles Lakers.

