Cupid's Craft Show underway to benefit Playing it Forward of Niles

Fox News deletes from its website an opinion column that said the U.S. Olympic team seems more interested in a 'darker, gayer, different' team than one built to win.More >>
YouTube says it has temporarily suspended all ads from video star Logan Paul's channels after what it calls a "pattern of behavior" that makes his channel unsuitable for advertisers.More >>
Playing it Forward of Niles is holding its first fundraiser on Saturday morning at First Presbyterian Church.More >>
Saturday is the final night for Boardman High School's play "12 Angry Jurors." To get ready for the roles, the students had a chance to learn what it feels like to become actual jurors for a day.More >>
One hundred and fifty kids ages 14 and older came together for a Night to Shine at Highway Tabernacle Church in Austintown.More >>
Fans help return Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones' lost cellphone during the team's Super Bowl victory parade _ but not before taking a selfie.More >>
Cleveland police are warning hospitals that a woman under investigation for fundraisers connected to false claims she was pregnant and had cancer might try to steal a baby.More >>
A woman convicted of helping to dispose of her young son's body has testified she didn't do enough to protect her children from the man on trial for killing the toddler.More >>
Authorities want the public's help finding the person who spray painted words including "Go Home," ''Trump America" and (Muslim) "terrorist" on a vehicle belonging to someone of Middle Eastern descent in Ohio.More >>
Philadelphia is cleaning up the streets one day after hundreds of thousands celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl victory with a parade.More >>
Philadelphia officials say two people were stabbed, an officer was assaulted and four police vehicles sustained minor damage during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.More >>
State Troopers say they found $100,000 worth of methamphetamine in a car they pulled over for speeding just west of Columbus.More >>
Police say a man in Ohio stole a car with a five-year-old boy inside and took off, later dropping the child off unharmed.More >>
A prestigious flute camp in North Carolina is standing behind an instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati sexual harassment investigation.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
