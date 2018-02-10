Cupid's Craft Show underway to benefit Playing it Forward of Niles

Playing it Forward of Niles is holding its first fundraiser on Saturday morning at First Presbyterian Church.

The organization is hosting a Valentine's Day themed craft show from 10 am until 3 pm.

The craft show will feature 30 handmade craft tables. The crafts include homemade chocolates, dog treats, jewelry, soaps, etc.

There will also be raffle baskets that include gift cards to local restaurants and entertainment venues geared towards Valentine's Day date nights.

Some vendors at the event are Joe Schmo's Kitchen, Champion Chocolates, Simply Divine Soap Company and Kiss Bitts Pet Bakery.

Organization officials say flowers from Crystal Vase Florist will also be on sale during the event.

All proceeds from the show will benefit Playing it Forward of Niles.

Playing it Forward of Niles purchases new sports equipment that a child may need for their upcoming sports seasons.