Boardman students prep for acting role in courtroom

Saturday is the final night for Boardman High School's play "12 Angry Jurors." To get ready for the roles, the students had a chance to learn what it feels like to become actual jurors for a day.

The play itself is a take on the classic "12 Angry Men."

"We basically step into a jurors' room where 12 jurors are deciding whether a 19 year old boy should be convicted of murder," said co-director Katelyn DeLadurantey.

Here's the thing, though: none of them have actually served on a jury. To fix that, they took a little field trip to judge Jack Durkin's courtroom in the Mahoning County Courthouse.

"He was so great. He read them actual jurors' instructions and just kind of talked to them as they were a jury. It was very cool to see him kind of interact with them, and the looks on their faces were so serious throughout the whole thing," said DeLadurantey.

"They got to actually go over whether or not their behave correctly as part of a jury," said co-director Tyler Moliterno.

The change of scenery had a big impact. Remember, these are kids that aren't even old enough to serve on an actual jury. So for one day, they got a glimpse behind the curtain.

"I never felt really anything like it before," said junior David Kimpton, who plays Juror #3. "It was just, to actually go there, sit in a jury box and just kind of listen to the dead silence as judge Durkin described the case to us and how realistic it all felt."

"The room as a lot smaller than I thought it would have been. Very small," said junior Timothy Fowler, who plays Juror #3. "The bathrooms were even in the room, so that was different."

Once they got back, even the tone of rehearsals changed.

"I think they started to realize the weight of the show because we have fun when we rehearse, so sometimes we forget. Once we stepped into that environment, it kind of made everything become real," said DeLadurantey.

A learning experience outside the classroom, and for a play, not even a class.

"Even to learn a little bit more about how our courts work and not just for the show, to experience how real it all actually is," said Kimpton.

"t wasn't even like an educational, academic learning experience," said junior Meganne Evans, who plays Juror #11. "It was a personal kind of maturity and growth experience for me."

Preparing for a role and preparing for a duty once they're all actually old enough to serve.

The final night of the play is tonight, February 10th at 7pm at Boardman High School. Tickets are $10 each.