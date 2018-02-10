Action figures, comic books, and more on display at this year's - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Action figures, comic books, and more on display at this year's Toyhio convention

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Pokemon cards, star wars figurines, and action figures. were all on display at the 3rd ToyHio convention at the MetroPlex Expo center. 

Collectors were there early to check out the 55 vendors and all of the antique and collectible toys they had available.

Promoters of the show say there's surprisingly a lot of interest from those in the Valley which allows them to continue to put the show on. 

"There's a lot of toy collectors in this area and surrounding cities. The closest toy show we have is about 90 minutes away near Pittsburgh and some up near Cleveland, but they're a lot bigger and don't focus solely on toys and that's what we are trying to do here," says show Co-Promoter Rick Fusselman. 

The next ToyHio convention will be on June 16th at the MetroPlex Expo Center in Liberty. 
 


 


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms