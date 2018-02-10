Action figures, comic books, and more on display at this year's Toyhio convention

Pokemon cards, star wars figurines, and action figures. were all on display at the 3rd ToyHio convention at the MetroPlex Expo center.

Collectors were there early to check out the 55 vendors and all of the antique and collectible toys they had available.

Promoters of the show say there's surprisingly a lot of interest from those in the Valley which allows them to continue to put the show on.

"There's a lot of toy collectors in this area and surrounding cities. The closest toy show we have is about 90 minutes away near Pittsburgh and some up near Cleveland, but they're a lot bigger and don't focus solely on toys and that's what we are trying to do here," says show Co-Promoter Rick Fusselman.

The next ToyHio convention will be on June 16th at the MetroPlex Expo Center in Liberty.









