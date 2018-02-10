Officials: Guard shoots just-released inmate after attack

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore >>
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore >>
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore >>
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore >>
Fox News deletes from its website an opinion column that said the U.S. Olympic team seems more interested in a 'darker, gayer, different' team than one built to win.More >>
Fox News deletes from its website an opinion column that said the U.S. Olympic team seems more interested in a 'darker, gayer, different' team than one built to win.More >>
YouTube says it has temporarily suspended all ads from video star Logan Paul's channels after what it calls a "pattern of behavior" that makes his channel unsuitable for advertisers.More >>
YouTube says it has temporarily suspended all ads from video star Logan Paul's channels after what it calls a "pattern of behavior" that makes his channel unsuitable for advertisers.More >>
Authorities say a prison guard leaving work for the day has shot and critically injured a just-released inmate who attacked the officer in a parking lot near the prison.More >>
Authorities say a prison guard leaving work for the day has shot and critically injured a just-released inmate who attacked the officer in a parking lot near the prison.More >>
Saturday is the final night for Boardman High School's play "12 Angry Jurors." To get ready for the roles, the students had a chance to learn what it feels like to become actual jurors for a day.More >>
Saturday is the final night for Boardman High School's play "12 Angry Jurors." To get ready for the roles, the students had a chance to learn what it feels like to become actual jurors for a day.More >>
An Ohio legislator has proposed an initiative to help high school students affected by drug use in their families get to college.More >>
An Ohio legislator has proposed an initiative to help high school students affected by drug use in their families get to college.More >>
Here are the jail booking photographs of those people arrested in the Valley as reported by wfmj.com over the past week.More >>
Here are the jail booking photographs of those people arrested in the Valley as reported by wfmj.com over the past week.More >>