Officials: Guard shoots just-released inmate after attack

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

Senate celebrates budget deal, but shutdown still possible

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Jack Johnson descendant hopes for pardon, maybe from Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu

Stocks aren't the only thing dropping. Bonds, which are supposed to be the safe part of your portfolio, are faltering, too.

An entrepreneurial couple has teed off a new way of getting to downtown Cincinnati entertainment spots: golf cart rides.

Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.

Shameful behavior? Propaganda charade? Rhetoric war between North Korea and the Trump administration hasn't skipped a beat in Pyeongchang.

No Olympic truce for US, North Korea in Pyeongchang

Authorities say a prison guard leaving work for the day has shot and critically injured a just-released inmate who attacked the officer in a parking lot near the prison.

The Philadelphia Department of Prisons says 26-year-old Jamal Bennett attacked the 66-year-old.

Authorities say a prison guard leaving work for the day has shot and critically injured a just-released inmate who attacked the officer in a parking lot near the prison. Curran-Fromhold Correctional facility guard around 11 p.m. Friday.

The guard fired his personal weapon, striking Bennett in the chest. Bennett was in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital but was expected to survive.

Bennett had just been released from custody on a probation violation for a weapons charge. Court documents don't list an attorney representing him.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small called the incident "somewhat bizarre." He said it appears Bennett "was starting his life of crime over again within minutes of being released."

