Several departments investigating hostage situation in Calcutta

St. Clair Township police were on the scene of a hostage situation Saturday afternoon.

Police say there was a dispute between two brothers in a home on Annesley Road in Calcutta.

According to the police supervisor, the incident started as a dispute between the two brothers, which turned into one brother holding the other at gunpoint for over an hour.

Officials say a third brother showed up but was able to get out of the house.

East Liverpool police and Liverpool Township police assisted St. Clair Township police in the call.

All three departments treated the incident as a hostage situation and set up a perimeter around the house.

Officers say the Columbiana County Special Response Team was also called to the scene.

According to Chief Brian McKenzie, one of the officers made phone contact with the suspect and convinced both brothers to come out of the house with their hands up.

Chief McKenzie said the suspect was arrested without incident.

Annesley Road and McDonald Street were closed for a time, but have since been reopened.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the situation.