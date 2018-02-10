Several departments investigating hostage situation in Calcutta

A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her has been charged with manslaughter.More >>
St. Clair Township Police were on scene of a hostage situation Saturday afternoon.More >>
State officials say hunters checked more than 186,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's 2017-2018 hunting season, over 4,000 more than last year.More >>
The mayor of a tiny northwestern Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >>
Authorities say a prison guard leaving work for the day has shot and critically injured a just-released inmate who attacked the officer in a parking lot near the prison.More >>
Fans help return Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones' lost cellphone during the team's Super Bowl victory parade _ but not before taking a selfie.More >>
Cleveland police are warning hospitals that a woman under investigation for fundraisers connected to false claims she was pregnant and had cancer might try to steal a baby.More >>
A woman convicted of helping to dispose of her young son's body has testified she didn't do enough to protect her children from the man on trial for killing the toddler.More >>
Authorities want the public's help finding the person who spray painted words including "Go Home," ''Trump America" and (Muslim) "terrorist" on a vehicle belonging to someone of Middle Eastern descent...More >>
Philadelphia is cleaning up the streets one day after hundreds of thousands celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl victory with a parade.More >>
Philadelphia officials say two people were stabbed, an officer was assaulted and four police vehicles sustained minor damage during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.More >>
State Troopers say they found $100,000 worth of methamphetamine in a car they pulled over for speeding just west of Columbus.More >>
Police say a man in Ohio stole a car with a five-year-old boy inside and took off, later dropping the child off unharmed.More >>
A prestigious flute camp in North Carolina is standing behind an instructor who was the subject of a University of Cincinnati sexual harassment investigation.More >>
