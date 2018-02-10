Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say two officers have been fatally shot at a home in a Columbus suburb, and a suspect is in custody.

Westerville police say in a statement that the shooting happened Saturday after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. The officers were shot after they arrived at a residence.

Police say a suspect is in custody but provided no other details.

Columbus police have been brought in to investigate the slayings.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference for later Saturday afternoon.

Westerville is 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of downtown Columbus.

