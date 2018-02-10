YSU Guinathon raises money for Akron Children's Hospital - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU Guinathon raises money for Akron Children's Hospital

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State University students are lacing up their dancing shoes for a good cause on Saturday. 

Students and staff are dancing from 12 to 8 pm to raise money for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley. 

The money raised helps the hospital fund new programs, equipment and makes sure every child can get the care they need to be healthy. 

The Guinathon team is collecting donations up until 8 P.M., working to beat last year's $18, 247.62 donation. 

You can donate to the cause here

