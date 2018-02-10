Morse has 28, leads Youngstown St past IUPUI 84-80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Cameron Morse scored a season-high 28 points and Youngstown State held on to defeat IUPUI 84-80 on Saturday.

Garrett Covington added 14 points, Jaylen Benton 12 and Tyree Robinson 11 for the Penguins (7-20, 5-9 Horizon League), who won the first meeting 85-62.

T.J. Henderson led the Jaguars (8-17, 5-9) with a career-high 22 points. Ron Patterson added 17 and Aaron Brennan 16.

Youngstown led 47-37 at the half. The Penguins got the lead to 15 but eight-straight points got it down to six with four minutes left. Then Henderson had four in a 6-0 burst to cut it to two with a minute to go.

Morse was fouled on a 3-pointer and converted but Henderson responded with a 3-point play. However, Robinson got behind the defense for a thundering dunk on the press break and the Jags missed three shots in the last 15 seconds.

