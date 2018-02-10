Raiders back-to-back state champions!`

For the second straight year, Reynolds is kings of the mat in Class double-A, winning the state championship.

They defeated Southern Columbia in a thrilling match 30-25.



Rocco Bartolo clinched the match for Reynolds with his victory at the 132-pound weight class.

Matthews (138), Michaels (145), Miller (195), Steen (106), Bayless (113) and Ischo (126) also won the matches.



It's the fifth time the Raiders have won it all is the 12 years the state dual meet has been held.

Their other titles were in 2017, 2009, 2007 and 2006.

