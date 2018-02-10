A gloomy Sunday, and a quiet week ahead

As temperatures start out below freezing, there could be a few slick spots on the roads on Sunday morning. The morning could feature some scattered freezing drizzle as well, followed by cloudy conditions with periods of rain or a wintry mix. Sunday's high temperatures will climb into the upper 30's.

Clouds will clear on Monday, and though the day will be sunny, it will be cooler with temperatures only making it near freezing. Monday night will be very cold as temperatures fall into the teens.

The rest of the week will be more mild. By Thursday temperatures may even reach the low 50's.

The chance for rain will return on Wednesday evening with showers possible through the end of the workweek.