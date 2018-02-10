Youngstown Rite Aid robbed, suspect could be armed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Rite Aid robbed, suspect could be armed

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Rite Aid on East Midlothian Blvd was allegedly robbed Saturday around 6 p.m.

The male suspect is believed to be armed, however, witnesses did not see a weapon.

Police are still searching for the suspect who, according to witnesses, got away with almost $900.

Apparently, the suspect made a stop at the Walgreen's Pharmacy across the street before allegedly robbing Rite Aid.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms