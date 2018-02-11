H.S. basketball scores (2/10/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/10/18)

Boys' Basketball 

Jackson-Milton 30 Lowellville 80 

Beaver Local 56 East Palestine 47

Lisbon 49 Western Reserve 66

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 37 Kennedy Catholic 55

Fairview 43 Hickory 56

Girls' Basketball 

Brookfield 68 Py Valley 28

Champion 51 Harding 50

Leetonia 55 Campbell 39

Southeast 59 Hubbard 39

North Canton Hoover 42 Howland 33

Fitch 58 Jackson 82

