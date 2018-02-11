YSU softball drops pair on Saturday

Boiling Springs, N.C. - The Youngstown State softball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday on day two of the Gardner-Webb Tournament. The Penguins fell to Western Kentucky, 17-6, and Gardner Webb, 8-7.

The Penguins overall record evens to 2-2 on the year.

In the loss to Western Kentucky, sophomore Maddi Lusk went 2-for-3 with two runs scored while freshman Nikki Saibene drove in two, scored twice and hit her first career home run.

Senior Hannah Lucas led a 12-hit barrage with a 4-for-5 performance in the last-inning loss to Gardner-Webb. Lucas had a triple, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Penguins.

Senior Alexis Roach and freshman Yazmine Romero also had two hits and an RBI for the Penguins.

The Penguins are idle next weekend but return to action with five games at the Hampton Tournament, Feb. 23-25.

Source: Youngstown State University