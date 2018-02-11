YSU softball drops pair on Saturday

Boiling Springs, N.C. - The Youngstown State softball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday on day two of the Gardner-Webb Tournament.More >>
Boiling Springs, N.C. - The Youngstown State softball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday on day two of the Gardner-Webb Tournament.More >>
Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.More >>
Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team had nine blocks and held UIC to 31.3 percent shooting in a strong defensive effort that led to a 71-52 victory on Saturday at the UIC Pavilion.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team had nine blocks and held UIC to 31.3 percent shooting in a strong defensive effort that led to a 71-52 victory on Saturday at the UIC Pavilion.More >>
For the second straight year, Reynolds wrestlers are kings of the mat.More >>
For the second straight year, Reynolds wrestlers are kings of the mat.More >>
Cameron Morse scored a season-high 28 points and Youngstown State held on to defeat IUPUI 84-80 on Saturday.More >>
Cameron Morse scored a season-high 28 points and Youngstown State held on to defeat IUPUI 84-80 on Saturday.More >>
Eric Parrish scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Akron downed Central Michigan 69-63 on Saturday, snapping a four-game skid.More >>
Eric Parrish scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Akron downed Central Michigan 69-63 on Saturday, snapping a four-game skid.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, February 9, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, February 9, 2018.More >>
LeBron James says he's excited about the new players added by the Cavaliers following a whirlwind of trades before the NBA's deadline.More >>
LeBron James says he's excited about the new players added by the Cavaliers following a whirlwind of trades before the NBA's deadline.More >>
Fourth-line center Jay Beagle put Washington ahead for good with his 50th career goal, and the Capitals continued their dominance against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-2 victory on Friday night.More >>
Fourth-line center Jay Beagle put Washington ahead for good with his 50th career goal, and the Capitals continued their dominance against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-2 victory on Friday night.More >>