Trumbull Regional Medical Center hosting hiring event for nurses

Trumbull Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for registered nurses on Monday.

The event will be held at the Medical Professional Building on East Market Street in Warren from 4 until 7 p.m.

The hospital is encouraging registered nurses, recent graduates and soon-to-be graduate nurses to stop in.

Nurse leaders from the hospital will be at the event to talk with applicants and explain the opportunities that are available, such as tuition reimbursement, health benefits, variable shifts, etc.

"We have a variety of positions available and we're looking to hire with start dates as soon as March," said Laurie Barber, RN, Chief Nursing Officer.

Hospital leaders from behavioral health, cath lab, critical care, endoscopy, medical-surgical and operating room will be in attendance to meet with candidates.

Two forms of identification and a resume are needed to attend the event.