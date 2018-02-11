A gloomy and chilly Sunday, a quiet and warmer work week ahead - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Sunday will start off with some light rain or mixed precipitation, roads may be slick early on too. 

Sunday afternoon, rain will move in early and then transition to a mixed precipitation before transitioning to a light snow late in the evening. Highs will be in the mid-40s, lows will be near 20 early Monday morning. 

Monday won't start sunny but it will end with a sunny sky and highs will be a little cooler in the mid to upper 30s. 

Warmer conditions will prevail this week as highs Thursday reach the low 50s. 

Rain and maybe a rain-snow mix is possible Thursday into Friday. 

