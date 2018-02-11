Man killed after Pittsburgh officers fired upon during chase

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in Pittsburgh say a suspect was shot and killed after police officers were fired upon during an early morning foot chase.

Public safety spokeswoman Alicia George says officers on patrol in the Homewood neighborhood were alerted at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to someone with a gun.

George says police approached the male and "a foot pursuit ensued and the actor fired a gun at the officers."

George says police returned fire at the suspect who kept trying to flee but was later apprehended. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The officers were uninjured.

Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.