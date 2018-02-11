Woman accused of shooting driver in face during argument - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

CHURCHILL, Pa. (AP) -

Police say a woman is accused of shooting a man in the face during an argument while they were driving through a Pittsburgh-area borough.

Allegheny County police say officers in Churchill and paramedics were called to an intersection shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

They found a 31-year-old man who was taken to a hospital and later listed in stable condition.

Police say a female passenger accused of shooting the man during an argument was taken into custody.

Thirty-two-year-old Taneisha Buice of Verona is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangering.  A listed number for her couldn't be found Sunday and court documents don't list an attorney.

