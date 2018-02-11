Woman accused of shooting driver in face during argument

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

Senate celebrates budget deal, but shutdown still possible

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Jack Johnson descendant hopes for pardon, maybe from Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.

One year after the worst structural failures at a major U.S. dam in a generation, federal regulators who oversee California's half-century-old, towering Oroville Dam say they're looking hard at how they overlooked its built-in weaknesses for decades.

Oroville crisis drives harder look at aging US dams

"Fifty Shades Freed" has topped the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

Some overnight snow in the Chicago area caused flight delays and cancelations at the city's two main airports.

The Latest: More snow nixes flights at Chicago airports

Police say a woman is accused of shooting a man in the face during an argument while they were driving through a Pittsburgh-area borough.

Allegheny County police say officers in Churchill and paramedics were called to an intersection shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

They found a 31-year-old man who was taken to a hospital and later listed in stable condition.

Police say a female passenger accused of shooting the man during an argument was taken into custody.

Thirty-two-year-old Taneisha Buice of Verona is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangering. A listed number for her couldn't be found Sunday and court documents don't list an attorney.

