Ohio court considers Miranda warnings by social workers

The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether social workers must inform criminal defendants of their Miranda rights when conducting interviews.More >>
Reports show that police in the Ohio city where two officers were fatally shot at a home had previously gone to the residence for domestic violence calls.More >>
New Castle police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery that happened last week at a Sunoco convenience store.More >>
Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at the Rite Aid on East Midlothian Boulevard Saturday evening.More >>
Police say a woman is accused of shooting a man in the face during an argument while they were driving through a Pittsburgh-area borough.More >>
Columbus Police have shot and killed a domestic violence suspect following a confrontation with officers.More >>
Authorities in Pittsburgh say a suspect was shot and killed after police officers were fired upon during an early morning foot chase.More >>
The mayor of a tiny northwestern Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >>
The mayor of a tiny northwestern Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.More >>
Authorities say a prison guard leaving work for the day has shot and critically injured a just-released inmate who attacked the officer in a parking lot near the prison.More >>
Fans help return Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones' lost cellphone during the team's Super Bowl victory parade _ but not before taking a selfie.More >>
Cleveland police are warning hospitals that a woman under investigation for fundraisers connected to false claims she was pregnant and had cancer might try to steal a baby.More >>
A woman convicted of helping to dispose of her young son's body has testified she didn't do enough to protect her children from the man on trial for killing the toddler.More >>
Authorities want the public's help finding the person who spray painted words including "Go Home," ''Trump America" and (Muslim) "terrorist" on a vehicle belonging to someone of Middle Eastern descent...More >>
Authorities want the public's help finding the person who spray painted words including "Go Home," ''Trump America" and (Muslim) "terrorist" on a vehicle belonging to someone of Middle Eastern descent.More >>
Philadelphia is cleaning up the streets one day after hundreds of thousands celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl victory with a parade.More >>
Philadelphia officials say two people were stabbed, an officer was assaulted and four police vehicles sustained minor damage during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.More >>