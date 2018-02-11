Youngstown police investigate possible connection between convenience store robberies

Youngstown police are investigating a possible connection between two convenience store robberies that happened within 24 hours of each other.

According to police, the Dollar General on Belmont Avenue was robbed around 8 am Sunday morning.

Saturday evening around 6 pm, the Rite Aid on East Midlothian Boulevard was also subject to a robbery.

Police say the suspect in the Rite Aid robbery matches the description of the suspect in the Dollar General robbery.

They describe the suspect as a black man 5'6" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap with a black brim, a maroon sweatshirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes.

Police say he allegedly told the cashier at the dollar General he had a gun in his book bag and demanded money from the drawer and safe.

Authorities say he took around $180.

Saturday night, the suspect allegedly took around $900 from the Rite Aid.

No one was injured in either robbery.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.