3 shot dead, another found dead with gunshot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia say three men have been shot to death, another was found dead with a gunshot wound and gunfire around the city also injured others.

A 22-year-old man was found on a west Philadelphia street on Saturday night with gunshot wounds to the face and torso. Another 22-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after midnight Saturday in southwest Philadelphia. Both victims died.

Another man who appeared to be in his 30s and had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper thigh was found dead in a vacant lot in north Philadelphia.

A triple shooting in southwest Philadelphia just before 2 p.m. Sunday killed one person and injured two others.

Other shootings, including one in a west Philadelphia barber shop, wounded several people.

