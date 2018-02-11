Trump budget plan already outdated after budget deal

A high-level North Korean delegation led by a youthful political princess is expected to head home after a whirlwind three-day visit to South Korea.More >>
States consider ways to reduce prescription drug costs, including Canadian imports.
Youngstown police are investigating a possible connection between two convenience store robberies that happened within 24 hours of each other.
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether social workers must inform criminal defendants of their Miranda rights when conducting interviews.
Police in Philadelphia say three men have been shot to death, another was found dead with a gunshot wound and gunfire around the city also injured others.
Police say a woman is accused of shooting a man in the face during an argument while they were driving through a Pittsburgh-area borough.
Columbus Police have shot and killed a domestic violence suspect following a confrontation with officers.
Authorities in Pittsburgh say a suspect was shot and killed after police officers were fired upon during an early morning foot chase.
The mayor of a small Pennsylvania town is standing by its volunteer fire company's re-election of a registered sex offender as its fire chief.
Authorities say a prison guard leaving work for the day has shot and critically injured a just-released inmate who attacked the officer in a parking lot near the prison.
Fans help return Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones' lost cellphone during the team's Super Bowl victory parade _ but not before taking a selfie.
Cleveland police are warning hospitals that a woman under investigation for fundraisers connected to false claims she was pregnant and had cancer might try to steal a baby.
A woman convicted of helping to dispose of her young son's body has testified she didn't do enough to protect her children from the man on trial for killing the toddler.
Authorities want the public's help finding the person who spray painted words including "Go Home," ''Trump America" and (Muslim) "terrorist" on a vehicle belonging to someone of Middle Eastern descent in Ohio.